ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CL King reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $128.98 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $123.57 and a fifty-two week high of $256.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.06.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.74%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

