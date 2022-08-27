ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,937 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $96.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.05. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.73 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $593.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 13.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total value of $267,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,100 shares of company stock worth $2,493,425. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

