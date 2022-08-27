ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,032 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 4.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Workiva by 9.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Workiva by 6.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Workiva by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 28,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 22,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

Workiva Price Performance

WK stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -52.05 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.11.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 137.88%. The business had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.