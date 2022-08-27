ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,026 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,612 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Matador Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

Matador Resources stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 3.70. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $67.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $943.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.21 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.59%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

