ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,213 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.32.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $90.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.87 and its 200 day moving average is $82.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $443,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,753,488.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,435. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

