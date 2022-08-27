ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,390 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 7,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of CUZ opened at $27.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $42.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Stories

