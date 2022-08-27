ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 34,825 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,825 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETRN opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is -18.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

