ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,405 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,612 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 22,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in First Solar by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $121.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 69.18, a P/E/G ratio of 215.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.95. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $126.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $242,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,121.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $242,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,121.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,397,255. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

