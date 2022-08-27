ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 6,585 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in United States Steel by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in United States Steel by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 226,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of X stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.16. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on X. StockNews.com lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

About United States Steel

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.