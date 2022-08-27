ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 8,793 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,793 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.48.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNY. Cheuvreux downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

