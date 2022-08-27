ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 9,037 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,037 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in ChampionX by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

CHX opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

