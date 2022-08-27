ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Ally Financial by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Ally Financial by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 362,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after purchasing an additional 212,275 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLY. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $34.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

