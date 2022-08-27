ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,079,431.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,282 shares of company stock worth $12,316,194 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

MUR opened at $38.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $45.79.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

