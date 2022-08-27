ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 5.3% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 95.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,614.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,933 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.14.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

