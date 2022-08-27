ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Murphy USA by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Murphy USA by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $292.94 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.24 and a 52-week high of $303.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.82 and a 200-day moving average of $234.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $2.88. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.68%.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,326,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MUSA. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Murphy USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.