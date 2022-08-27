ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of News by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 24.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

News Price Performance

Shares of NWS opened at $17.71 on Friday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

News Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. News’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th.

News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.