ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.97

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.97 and traded as high as $26.97. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 5,676,683 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 77,395 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,040.3% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 31,147 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

