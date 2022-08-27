Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.55

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.55 and traded as high as $6.62. Psychemedics shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 3,245 shares.

Psychemedics Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $37.19 million, a PE ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Psychemedics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Psychemedics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Institutional Trading of Psychemedics

About Psychemedics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Psychemedics stock. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in Psychemedics Co. ( NASDAQ:PMD Get Rating ) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC owned 0.81% of Psychemedics worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine and Fentanyl.

