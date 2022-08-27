PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in August

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADOOY opened at $11.15 on Friday. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20.

About PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy producer in coal, energy, utilities, and supporting infrastructure sectors in Indonesia. The company operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. It provides coal mining and trading, mining contracting, quarrying, ship loading, mining support services, transportation, coal handling and barging, terminal handling, seaport, agriculture, power plant, trading, warehousing and transportation support, and water and mud treatment services.

