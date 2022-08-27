Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report released on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS.

FIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.74.

Shares of FIS opened at $93.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $572,490,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,481,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after buying an additional 3,075,338 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

