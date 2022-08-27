Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for KULR Technology Group, Inc. Issued By Litchfield Hills Research (OTCMKTS:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KULR Technology Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O�Neill now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for KULR Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for KULR Technology Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KULR opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. KULR Technology Group has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $157.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KULR. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 64.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 4.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

