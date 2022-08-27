Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Simon Property Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.99. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Simon Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $11.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPG. UBS Group upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.73.

SPG opened at $104.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

