Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Simon Property Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SPG)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2022

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.99. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Simon Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $11.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPG. UBS Group upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.73.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $104.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.