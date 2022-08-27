Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Issued By Taglich Brothers

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unique Fabricating in a report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Unique Fabricating’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Unique Fabricating’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.
Unique Fabricating Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB opened at $0.82 on Friday. Unique Fabricating has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $9.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.14.
Unique Fabricating Company Profile
Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.
