Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Issued By Taglich Brothers

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unique Fabricating in a report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Unique Fabricating’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Unique Fabricating’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB opened at $0.82 on Friday. Unique Fabricating has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $9.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unique Fabricating stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Unique Fabricating, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB Get Rating ) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Unique Fabricating worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.

