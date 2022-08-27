Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Macerich Company Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Macerich in a report issued on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.41.

Macerich Stock Performance

Macerich Announces Dividend

Shares of MAC stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Macerich has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Insider Activity at Macerich

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 515,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,796.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,450 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,809 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $51,220,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Macerich by 2,715.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,002,000 after buying an additional 1,814,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Macerich by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,020,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,724,000 after buying an additional 1,727,483 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Macerich by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,986,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,569,000 after buying an additional 1,603,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Stories

