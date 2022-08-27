Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Universal Health Services, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Universal Health Services in a report issued on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.02. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $9.94 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.49 EPS.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UHS. Cowen cut their target price on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.27.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $101.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.96 and a 200 day moving average of $125.02. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $158.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Universal Health Services by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,609,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Universal Health Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.15%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

