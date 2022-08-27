Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Cut by Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.10.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$56.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$25.90 billion and a PE ratio of 25.14. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$48.88 and a 52-week high of C$84.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.37%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

