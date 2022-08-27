Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Raised by Analyst

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CME Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CME Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

CME Group Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CME. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.20.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $196.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.44.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

