Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Lifted by Analyst

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Raymond James raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cormark cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.45.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$13.50 on Friday. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$10.54 and a one year high of C$25.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.97.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

