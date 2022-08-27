Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Boosted by Zacks Small Cap

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Harbor Custom Development in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Harbor Custom Development’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Harbor Custom Development’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Harbor Custom Development stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Harbor Custom Development has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

In other news, Director Walter Frederick Walker purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $57,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harbor Custom Development stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Harbor Custom Development as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

