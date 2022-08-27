Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Reduced by Analyst

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTCGet Rating) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LTC Properties in a research report issued on Thursday, August 25th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LTC Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on LTC Properties from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on LTC Properties to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $44.77 on Friday. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average is $37.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 330,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 184.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 136,217 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the second quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 59.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 98.28%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

