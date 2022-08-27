Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Boosted by Raymond James

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NGD. TheStreet lowered New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.51.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $0.70 on Friday. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $476.84 million, a PE ratio of -13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 484.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,853,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482,943 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 48.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421,488 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in New Gold by 6.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,315,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385,529 shares in the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP bought a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $4,977,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in New Gold by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,617,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,764 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

