Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Boosted by Raymond James

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – Raymond James upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for New Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$147.68 million for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.92.

New Gold stock opened at C$0.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$607.25 million and a PE ratio of 5.56. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.87 and a twelve month high of C$2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.73.

Insider Transactions at New Gold

In other news, Director Renaud Adams purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$48,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,084,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,116,878.44. In related news, Director Renaud Adams bought 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,084,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,116,878.44. Also, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.01 per share, with a total value of C$101,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 703,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$710,841.03. Insiders have acquired a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $205,060 over the last 90 days.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

