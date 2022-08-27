Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for SP Plus Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SP Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for SP Plus’ current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 3.36%.

SP Plus Stock Down 2.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com cut SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SP stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $781.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.42. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $37.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SP. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $137,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,677.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,523. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $137,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,677.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $281,320. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.