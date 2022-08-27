Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Macy’s, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Macy’s in a report issued on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of M stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 175.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 12.19%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

