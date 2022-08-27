Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Macy’s in a report released on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on M. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global cut shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE:M opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.71. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 313.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $477,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,206 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.19%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

