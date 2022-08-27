QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells $335,047.71 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 30,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $335,047.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 283,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

QuantumScape Trading Down 5.3 %

QuantumScape stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 6.76. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a current ratio of 32.11.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,269,000 after acquiring an additional 802,540 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Investment Group LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $303,140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,914 shares during the last quarter. KPCB XIV Associates LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $43,556,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,890,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,006,000 after acquiring an additional 104,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

