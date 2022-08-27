Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,472 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Prudential were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 23,939 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,064,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,662,000 after acquiring an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PUK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,605 ($19.39) to GBX 1,687 ($20.38) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,579.50.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

