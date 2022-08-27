Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $221,000 Stock Position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHIQ. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,163,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 2,250.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 34,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 32,742 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CHIQ opened at $21.47 on Friday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89.

Global X China Consumer ETF Profile

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

