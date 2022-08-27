Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $223,000 Stock Position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the first quarter worth $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the first quarter worth $83,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ring Energy stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Ring Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.10 million, a P/E ratio of -106.30 and a beta of 2.13.

Separately, Roth Capital cut shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

In other Ring Energy news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 507,214 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $1,354,261.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,446,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,903,351.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

