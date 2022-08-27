RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RADA. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.
RADA Electronic Industries Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $516.44 million, a P/E ratio of 86.76 and a beta of 0.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADA Electronic Industries
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.