RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RADA. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $516.44 million, a P/E ratio of 86.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,975,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 462,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 163,094 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,812,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 844,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

