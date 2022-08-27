Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cormark cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.30.

Shares of HBM opened at C$6.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.07 and a 52 week high of C$11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

