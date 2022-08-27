Raymond James Weighs in on First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.43 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.98.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$25.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.45. The company has a market cap of C$17.87 billion and a PE ratio of 10.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.59. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$18.67 and a 52 week high of C$45.38.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 0.31%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

