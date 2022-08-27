Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.28. 3,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 917,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $898.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,045.98% and a negative return on equity of 190.87%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 72,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 67,508 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $4,114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Further Reading

