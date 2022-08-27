Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

RGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $127.70 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $132.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 62,640 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

