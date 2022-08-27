Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Donald A. Bergstrom Sells 15,000 Shares

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $24.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.48. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $38.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,076,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,300,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,780,000 after buying an additional 300,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 4,068,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,149,000 after acquiring an additional 211,321 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

