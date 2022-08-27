Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Donald A. Bergstrom Sells 15,000 Shares

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 7.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $24.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.48. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $38.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.
Relay Therapeutics Company Profile
Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.
