Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading Down 6.4% After Insider Selling

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) shares fell 6.4% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $24.25 and last traded at $24.43. 15,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 807,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

Specifically, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,751 shares of company stock valued at $891,694. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RLAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 7.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 204,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 684,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after buying an additional 108,462 shares during the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.