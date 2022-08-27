Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pharvaris’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pharvaris in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.62). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pharvaris’ current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PHVS. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pharvaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pharvaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of PHVS stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $294.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -0.79. Pharvaris has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pharvaris by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pharvaris by 2.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 23.6% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,694 shares during the period. Finally, Novo Holdings A S boosted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 97,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

