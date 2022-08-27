Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.53. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2023 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BNS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

NYSE BNS opened at $57.36 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.43. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 35,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 25,046 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,913,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,302,000 after buying an additional 364,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

