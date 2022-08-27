Research Analysts Set Expectations for AAC Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AAC Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Cheng now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for AAC Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AAC Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.
AAC Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS AACAY opened at $1.80 on Friday. AAC Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.78.
AAC Technologies Company Profile
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.
