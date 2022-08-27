Research Analysts Set Expectations for IMI plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for IMI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.37. The consensus estimate for IMI’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IMI’s FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get IMI alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,300 ($15.71) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,860 ($22.47) in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

IMI Stock Performance

IMI Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $31.09 on Friday. IMI has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1811 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

About IMI

(Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.